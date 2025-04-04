Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 50,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 136,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after acquiring an additional 530,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,666,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $137,219.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,431,135.32. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $107,556.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 708,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,373.95. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $326,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

