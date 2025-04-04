Wedbush Lowers Earnings Estimates for Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2028 EPS estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.19. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 356,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

