WorthPointe LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after purchasing an additional 337,031 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 37.8% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 336.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,297 shares of company stock worth $15,936,270 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.22 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

