WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 309.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,078 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.87% of WSFS Financial worth $89,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,167,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 819.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,933 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 169,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 108,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,781 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 110.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 63,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $48.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,456. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

