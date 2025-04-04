Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $72,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

