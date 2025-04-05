10,180 Shares in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 44,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $5.60 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $6.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.