12,700 Shares in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLW. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 637,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $27,145.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,907.22. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $401.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.84). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

