1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCOW opened at $9.85 on Friday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $55.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.
