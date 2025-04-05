2,691 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Natera by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1,328.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.12.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $7,694,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,857.52. This represents a 38.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $12,958,888.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,629 shares in the company, valued at $44,150,756.13. This represents a 22.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,922 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,664. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $133.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average is $151.23. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

