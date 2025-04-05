6,300 Shares in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $77.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.
PC Connection Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 18.24%.
PC Connection Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
