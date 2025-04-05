6,500 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,069,000 after buying an additional 290,678 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after buying an additional 348,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,708,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 820,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 313,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. William Blair downgraded Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $42.42 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.