75,634 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chewy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

Chewy Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $40.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $2,540,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 262,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,566.80. This represents a 21.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $285,209.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,901.60. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,900,725 shares of company stock valued at $284,078,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.