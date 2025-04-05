76,300 Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 76,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.