Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1,945.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

