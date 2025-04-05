Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 5,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 42,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,050,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.38 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

