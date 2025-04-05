Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 6.4% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,172,000 after purchasing an additional 811,425 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $171.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

