Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,754 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11,326.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,566.70. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

