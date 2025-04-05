American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,195 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $270.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $449.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

