American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,564 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park National by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PRK shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Park National Stock Performance

Park National stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.72. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $123.08 and a 1-year high of $207.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average of $171.87.

Park National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

