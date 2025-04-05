American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,335 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,764.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 647,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 624,703 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 763,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,011,000 after purchasing an additional 535,881 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,889,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,718,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,124,000 after buying an additional 312,982 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

