American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,473 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 14,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in North American Construction Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOA opened at $14.26 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $437.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

