American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,272,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,368,000 after buying an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Affirm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Affirm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 770,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Affirm by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 603,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 312,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Affirm by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $967,090.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,792.96. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

