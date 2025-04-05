American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 195.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 40,962 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $337.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.63. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. Analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

