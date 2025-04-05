American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 3.38. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.24.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

