American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

