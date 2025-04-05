American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,012,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 140,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $2,379,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shenandoah Telecommunications

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.