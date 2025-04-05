American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 3.9 %

SAFT opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

