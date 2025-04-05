American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE CARR opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

