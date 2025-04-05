American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 229,608 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amplify Energy

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Deborah G. Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,961 shares in the company, valued at $256,518.54. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd R. Snyder purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,233.28. The trade was a 29.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $194,900. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMPY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price objective on Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

