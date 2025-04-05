American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 44,603 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,603 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 258,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $486,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766,273 shares in the company, valued at $16,574,484.99. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $276.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Park-Ohio Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.