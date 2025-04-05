American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 50,427 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 880,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 418,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 348,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FinVolution Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 268,843 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth $1,224,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 495,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 169,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FINV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 target price (up previously from $7.80) on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FINV opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $473.57 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

FinVolution Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

