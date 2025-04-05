American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 5,245 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 49.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $300,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,030.26. This trade represents a 21.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,200. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,188 shares of company stock worth $619,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.05. The company has a market capitalization of $646.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $161.63.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

