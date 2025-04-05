American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 66,797 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,429,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 146,259 shares during the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Telefónica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 398,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 397,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 391,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Trading Down 5.8 %

Telefónica stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

