Analysts Set Expectations for Cabaletta Bio FY2029 Earnings

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabaletta Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of CABA opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.44. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $19.04.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.