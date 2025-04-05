Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,190,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 280,049 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.4% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,321,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $188.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.96. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
