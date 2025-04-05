Atb Cap Markets Forecasts OTCMKTS:EXROF Q4 Earnings

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exro Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EXROF. Maxim Group cut shares of Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut Exro Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXROF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32. Exro Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.07% and a negative net margin of 1,533.73%.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

