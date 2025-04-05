ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.30.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$35.56 and a 52 week high of C$51.67.

In other news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total value of C$49,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $103,044 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATCO Company Profile

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

