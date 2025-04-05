AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,280,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AvePoint worth $252,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $48,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after buying an additional 133,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvePoint by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 184,361 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $18,067,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

AvePoint Price Performance

AvePoint stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,033. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

