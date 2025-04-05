AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,280,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AvePoint worth $252,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $48,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after buying an additional 133,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvePoint by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 184,361 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $18,067,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.
AvePoint stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.55 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,033. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
