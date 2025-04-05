Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,772 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 82,839,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,224,000 after buying an additional 56,552,808 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,851,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,778,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,046,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,334.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,759,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,994 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BBD. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.