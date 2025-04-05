Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$141.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$152.00.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$163.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.15.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

TSE BMO opened at C$127.04 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$109.02 and a 52-week high of C$151.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$141.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.87, for a total value of C$482,024.87. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

