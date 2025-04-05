Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $515.00 to $436.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 199.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.81.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $145.37 on Thursday. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,714.50. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $10,660,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in RH by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in RH by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in RH by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

