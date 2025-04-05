Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 173.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.18 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.98 and a 200-day moving average of $319.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

