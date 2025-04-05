BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 113,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.