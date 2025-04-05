Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 100 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Woodward were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,141,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Woodward by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $2,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $157.29 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.45 and a 1-year high of $201.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.08. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $641,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,109.72. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,444. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.