Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,020 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,454,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,838,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.8% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

NYSE CCL opened at $16.49 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

