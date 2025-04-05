Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,584 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346,895 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 92,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1076 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

