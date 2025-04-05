Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 140,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ECAT opened at $14.56 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3036 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.