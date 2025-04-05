Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of agilon health worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of AGL opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.67. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

