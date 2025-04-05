Blair William & Co. IL Buys 219 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,732,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 76,624 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

