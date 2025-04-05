Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 8,220 First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of First Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the third quarter worth $2,856,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on THFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Allen Franklin bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,157.85. This trade represents a 12.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of THFF opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

